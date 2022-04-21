Andhra Pradesh: Restaurants seek extension of service timing till midnight

Industry status sought for tourism sector

The Andhra Pradesh Hotels’ Association (APHA) has appealed to the Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja to extend the service timing of restaurants to 12 midnight, the pre-pandemic deadline.

Association office-bearers led by its president M. Balakrishna Reddy on Thursday felicitated Ms. Roja, who assumed the office recently, and submitted a representation in this regard.

They pointed out that the restaurants used to operate from 5 a.m. to 12 midnight as per the provisions of the G.O. Ms. No.25 issued in 2018. However, the closing time was revised to 10 p.m. in the guidelines issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. This, they said, had increased the pressure on hotels from the law enforcement authorities. They also said that the Tamil Nadu High Court has directed to the police not not dictate the closing time of eateries.

The APHA sought ‘industry’ status for tourism sector as is the case in Gujarat and Maharashtra, pointing out that the sector has ‘commercial’ status in Andhra Pradesh, which leads to higher operational expenses.

“A revision in the category can bring relief in electricity tariff, power duty, water cess, property tax, development and non-agricultural taxes,” said Balakrishna Reddy. The body also appealed to Ms. Roja to open international arrival terminals in Tirupati, which was declared an international airport three years ago.

The association explained to the Minister about the importance of establishing the ‘tourist connect’ through Paryatak Bhavan, India Tourism office and Institute of Hotel Management, all of which are now in Hyderabad.

‘Sports policy soon’

Chairing a meeting of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) earlier in the day , Ms. Roja, who also holds the sports and youth advancement portfolio, announced that the ‘Sports Policy-2022 would be unveiled soon. “Sports clubs will be set up in rural areas,” she said.