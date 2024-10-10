Andhra Pradesh hoteliers’ body calls off Swiggy boycott

Talks held between the representatives of Andhra Pradesh Hotels’ Association (APHA) and the team from the food delivery app of Swiggy, a food aggregator operating at the national level, on Thursday, October 10, concluded successfully with the latter agreeing to all the 12 issues raised by the hoteliers’ body.

Recently, APHA accused food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato of following policies which were “detrimental to their business”. The APHA members held talks with the two food aggregators in the past. While Zomato acknowledged their problems and agreed to their conditions, Swiggy remained inflexible, and it prompted the hoteliers to call for the boycott of Swiggy from October 14, said APHA.

The hoteliers alleged that Swiggy had started its services with zero commission, but it was now charging up to 30% commission. They were also upset with “arbitrary discounts and combo pack promotions” advertised by Swiggy without taking the hotel owners into confidence. They said failure of the food aggregator to promptly credit the amounts paid by customers to the hotel owners was causing problems to the small hotel businesses.

APHA State president R.V. Swamy and Vijayawada Hotels’ Association convenor P.V. Ramana said that now that Swiggy and Zomato have reached a common ground over the contentious issues, the components agreed upon by both sides will come into effect from November 1, 2024.

APHA secretary S. Raghuveer and others were present at the media conference.