Andhra Pradesh: Hotel Shelton kicks off tollywood food festival in Rajamahendravaram

March 11, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

‘Many dishes and food varieties have been named after Telugu film actors and movies to leave an incredible food experience for visitors’

The Hindu Bureau

Traditional food varieties are on display during the launch of the tollywood food festival at Hotel Shelton in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The tollywood food festival began at Hotel Shelter in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. Hotel General Manager Upendra Singh has launched the three-week festival. 

Mr. Upendra Singh has said that many dishes and food varieties have been named after Telugu film actors and movies to leave an incredible food experience for visitors. Most of the food varieties are served in the earthen pot. “The festival offers an authentic taste and style of preparation of dishes to suit the palate of people of Andhra Pradesh in general and Godavari region in particular,” he said. 

Chicken Dum Biryani has been named after the Mirchi movie and is titled Mirchi Chicken Dum Biryani. Hero Prabhas acted in the movie. The names of the other varieties served in the food festival are Naatu-Naatu Chicken Fry, Soggadi Kodi Koora, and Chiru Chepala Pulusu. Many local sweet varieties are also on display at the festival. Executive Chef G. Babooji, Marketing Manager Dharmendra Singh, and other staff were present.

