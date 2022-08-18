Andhra Pradesh: Honorarium released for pastors in State

In the first phase, 5,196 beneficiaries to get ₹5,000 each

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha having a word with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu at a programme held to release honorarium for pastors, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

In the first phase, 5,196 beneficiaries to get ₹5,000 each

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari on Thursday released ₹2.59 crore towards payment of an honorarium of ₹5,000 each to 5,196 pastors in the State.

Mr. Amzath Basha, along with the officials of the Minority Welfare Department and elected representatives, released the amount to the eligible persons.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the amount would be transferred to the bank accounts of the pastors.

“In line with the Chief Minister’s vision of extending support to the downtrodden sections, the Minority Welfare Department has conducted workshops and identified the eligible pastors,” the Minister said.

In the second phase of the scheme, more number of pastors would be identified and included, he added.

“The scheme being implemented for temple priests and imams has been extended to pastors,” he said.

Adviser (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar lauded the gesture.

Andhra Pradesh State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation chairman B. John Wesley; Secretary (Minority Welfare) A.Md. Imtiaz; Minority Welfare Director J.C. Kishore; Waqf Survey Commissioner Shareen Begum; Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu; MLA V. Eliza; pastors; and representatives of various Christian congregations were present.