Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s car hits security vehicle; none hurt

The accident occurred when Vangalapudi Anitha was travelling from Vijayawada to Alampur village

Published - August 11, 2024 01:13 pm IST - UNGUTURU (ELURU)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Vangalapudi Anitha. File

Vangalapudi Anitha. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s convoy met with a road accident near Kaikaram village in Eluru district on Sunday (August 11, 2024.) The Minister and her security personnel escaped unhurt in the accident.

The accident occurred when the Home Minister was travelling from Vijayawada to Alampur village.

“In a bid to save a two-wheeler, the escort vehicle driver applied sudden brake and the Minister’s car hit the escort vehicle from behind,” said Eluru district Superintendent of Police, K. Pratap Shiva Kishore.

The Unguturu police rushed to the spot and enquired about the accident. The Minister continued her tour after sometime.

