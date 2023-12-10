HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister urges Nirmala Sitharaman to restore train halts at Kovvur station

Halts for many trains running towards Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Odisha, which were cancelled three years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown period, have not been restored, Ms. Vanita told the Finance Minister

December 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanita submitting a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanita submitting a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanita has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take steps to restore halts for trains at Kovvur railway station in East Godavari district.

The Home Minister submitted a representation to the Finance Minister, who participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and other programmes in Vijayawada on December 9 and 10.

Halts for many trains running towards Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Odisha, which were cancelled three years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown period, have not been restored, Ms. Vanita told the Finance Minister. Currently, only four trains were stopping at the Kovvur railway station, Ms. Vanita said.

She sought the Union Minister to provide stoppages for Tirumala Express, Bokaro Express, Circar Express, Kakinada-Tirupati Express, Simhadri Express, Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express, Rayagada-Guntur Express and other trains at the station.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

