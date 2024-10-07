Andhra Pradesh Home Minister seeks Centre’s approval for recruitment of 800 Special Police Officers to combat Naxalites

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has asked the Centre to grant approval for recruitment of 800 Special Police Officers (SPOs) to eliminate Naxalites in the State.

Ms. Anitha participated in a meeting at New Delhi, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday in which Chief Ministers, Home Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said the State government has identified 526 acres of land at Relli village in Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district for setting up Greyhounds Training Centre to tackle extremists.

“Andhra Pradesh has only 17 CPRF companies to fight against Maoists. I requested the Centre to give back the five Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) which were allotted for other duties in June last year,” Ms. Anitha told the media.

“Of the 346 mobile towers sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh by the Centre under Mobile Tower Project Phase-II, works were under progress for erecting 211 towers,” the Home Minister said in the meeting.

Proposals have been submitted for laying roads and construction of bridges totalling 1,455.23 kms in the extremist-affected areas, she said.

Following the directions from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, steps were being taken to constitute Anti-Narcotics Task Force teams to control drugs and ganja menace in the State, Ms. Anitha told Mr. Amit Shah.