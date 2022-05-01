Andhra Pradesh Home Minister consoles YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad’s family members

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

May 01, 2022 15:51 IST

YSR Congress Party activist Ganji Prasad was murdered by some miscreants in Eluru district on Saturday

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha consoled the family members of YSR Congress Party activist, Ganji Prasad, who was murdered by some miscreants at G. Kothapalli village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district on April 30.

Ms. Vanitha visited Prasad’s house on may 1, and enquired her family members about the incident. She assured them of stern action against the accused who killed the party leader.

Police arranged tight security in G. Kothapalli village in view of the Home Minister’s visit. Former Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and ruling party leaders were among those who visited the village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Home Minister spoke to the bereaved family members and promised to help them in all aspects.

Additional forces have been deployed and Section 144 was imposed in G. Kothapalli as the funeral of the deceased is scheduled to performed today.

Police arranged pickets and stepped up security as Prasad was murdered by his rival group, and some villagers attacked Gopalapuram ruling party MLA Talari Venkat Rao on Saturday suspecting his role in the crime.