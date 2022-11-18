Andhra Pradesh: Home Minister and MP inaugurate 58-bed hospital in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

Trending
Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and MP Margani Bharat on Friday inaugurated a 58-bed hospital in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for providing better medical and healthcare for the jail inmates. The State government has constructed the hospital building with ₹4.50 crore in the prison.
Ms. Vanitha has said that the hospital is equipped with various facilities including an operation theatre, laboratory and general ward. Director General (Prisons) Mohd. Ahsan Reza, Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent S. Rajarao and other officials were present.
