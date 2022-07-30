Andhra Pradesh: Home Guard jumps into Gowthami river in Konaseema district

July 30, 2022 20:34 IST

A Home Guard Malladi Siva Kali Prasad on Saturday reportedly jumped into the Gowthami river from GMC Balayogi bridge, near I.Polavaram in Konaseema district, and went missing.

Kali Prasad from Kakinada took the extreme step after parking his two-wheeler on the bridge.

In an official release, Coringa Sub-Inspector T. Siva Kumar has said that personal problems are suspected to be the cause for the step. Kali Prasad’s identity has been established based on his two-wheeler, he said. The police launched a search operation for the missing Home Guard.

Those struggling with suicidal tendencies could contact 94409-04855 (Kakinada Police).