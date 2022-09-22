Andhra Pradesh: Hindupur municipal Revenue Inspector held for accepting bribe

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 22, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday arrested Revenue Inspector Shafiullah of Hindupur Municipality on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from one Baba Fakruddin for reducing the house tax.

Baba Fakruddin, who constructed a house after taking all permissions from the municipality, had applied for fixing of the property tax. Despite he submitted all the required documents, the Revenue Inspector demanded ₹20,000 to reduce the property tax considerably. Finally, he agreed to do the official favour for ₹15,000.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Acting on a complaint lodged by Mr. Fakruddin, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the Revenue Inspector red-handed on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app