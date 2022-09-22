Andhra Pradesh: Hindupur municipal Revenue Inspector held for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday arrested Revenue Inspector Shafiullah of Hindupur Municipality on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from one Baba Fakruddin for reducing the house tax.

Baba Fakruddin, who constructed a house after taking all permissions from the municipality, had applied for fixing of the property tax. Despite he submitted all the required documents, the Revenue Inspector demanded ₹20,000 to reduce the property tax considerably. Finally, he agreed to do the official favour for ₹15,000.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Mr. Fakruddin, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the Revenue Inspector red-handed on Thursday.