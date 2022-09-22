Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Hindupur municipal Revenue Inspector held for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday arrested Revenue Inspector Shafiullah of Hindupur Municipality on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from one Baba Fakruddin for reducing the house tax.

Baba Fakruddin, who constructed a house after taking all permissions from the municipality, had applied for fixing of the property tax. Despite he submitted all the required documents, the Revenue Inspector demanded ₹20,000 to reduce the property tax considerably. Finally, he agreed to do the official favour for ₹15,000.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Mr. Fakruddin, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the Revenue Inspector red-handed on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 9:05:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-hindupur-municipal-revenue-inspector-held-for-accepting-bribe/article65923340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY