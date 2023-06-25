ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Hinduism never advocated casteism and untouchability, says scholar Garikapati

June 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Many sages were born in the so called downtrodden communities; unity will be strengthened when people of all professions are respected’

The Hindu Bureau

Scholar Garikapati Narasimharao releasing ‘Nannu Chekkina Shilpalu,’ written by former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Scholar and Padma Shree awardee Garikapati Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that Hinduism had never advocated casteism and untouchability which have become the bane of the society. Samajika Samarasata Vedika organised Samajika Samata Sammelan in Srikakulam to promote unity among all sections of society.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that many sages were born in the so called downtrodden communities. He said that unity among people would be strengthened when people of all professions were respected.

On the occasion, he released ‘Nannu Chekkina Shilapalu’, a book written by former Vice- Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, who advocated casteless society in his book. Former Minister Gowthu Shyam Sundar Shivaji, Uttarandhra Samata Sammelan convener Barla Venugopala Rao, R.S.S. Saha Pranta Pracharak Janardhan Andhra University former Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Uttarandhra Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda and others were present.

