HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Hinduism never advocated casteism and untouchability, says scholar Garikapati

‘Many sages were born in the so called downtrodden communities; unity will be strengthened when people of all professions are respected’

June 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Scholar Garikapati Narasimharao releasing ‘Nannu Chekkina Shilpalu,’ written by former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Scholar Garikapati Narasimharao releasing ‘Nannu Chekkina Shilpalu,’ written by former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Scholar and Padma Shree awardee Garikapati Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that Hinduism had never advocated casteism and untouchability which have become the bane of the society. Samajika Samarasata Vedika organised Samajika Samata Sammelan in Srikakulam to promote unity among all sections of society.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that many sages were born in the so called downtrodden communities. He said that unity among people would be strengthened when people of all professions were respected.

On the occasion, he released ‘Nannu Chekkina Shilapalu’, a book written by former Vice- Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, who advocated casteless society in his book. Former Minister Gowthu Shyam Sundar Shivaji, Uttarandhra Samata Sammelan convener Barla Venugopala Rao, R.S.S. Saha Pranta Pracharak Janardhan Andhra University former Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Uttarandhra Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.