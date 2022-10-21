Andhra Pradesh hikes stipend for medical courses

The hike will be made effective from January 1, 2022, according to the order

The hike will be made effective from January 1, 2022, according to the order

The State government has revised the stipend for internees (house surgeons), post-graduates, and doctors taking super specialty and MDS courses at Government Medical Colleges, including dental colleges, in the State.

Orders to this effect have been issued on Friday, and the enhanced stipend will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

For Internees (MBBS and BDS), the stipend has been increased to ₹22,527. PG Degree first year students will be paid ₹50,686, while it will be ₹53,503 for the second year and ₹56.319 for the third year.

For PG Diploma first year, the stipend will be ₹50,686 and ₹53,503 for the second year. For super-speciality doctors, the first year stipend will be ₹56,319, while it will be ₹59,135 for the second year and ₹61,949 for the third year.

The revised stipend for first year MDS is ₹50,686, ₹53,303 for second year and ₹56,319 for third year students.

Earlier, in the day members of the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) served a strike notice demanding a hike in stipend.