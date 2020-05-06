Andhra Pradesh hikes liquor prices by another 50%

In tune with its policy of imposing prohibition in a phased manner, and in the wake of heavy rush at liquor outlets, throwing caution to the winds in the times of COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday increased the prices of liquor by an additional 50% with immediate effect.

This, in addition to the 25% increase in the rates announced on Sunday, a day before reopening the outlets, takes the overall hike to 75%.

“The move is aimed at discouraging consumption of alcohol. The number of liquor shops will also be slashed by this month-end,” an official statement said.

Hours after the shops reopened on Monday, thousands of people turned up, standing in long queues without following the social distancing guidelines. Controlling the people had become a Herculean task amidst the threat posed by COVID-19.

Delhi model

Taking a cue from the Delhi administration, the State government too increased the prices of liquor.

The statement said the enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect and that they were aimed at discouraging people from consuming alcohol.

The State also decided to open the liquor outlets from 11 a.m to 8 p.m.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that 15% of the retail liquor shops be closed by the end of May. So far, 20% of the wine shops had been shut down.

The Police department was asked to control the flow of liquor from other States and also brewing of illicit liquor.