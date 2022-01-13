Andhra Pradesh highlights bifurcation issues at meet with Union Home Secretary

VIJAYAWADA

13 January 2022 09:13 IST

Polavaram, Ramayapatnam port, Kadapa steel plant, among others, discussed

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla convened a meeting of the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to sort out the issues pertaining to the A.P. Reorganization Act-2014, on Wednesday.

According to information, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma highlighted the pending issues such as development of a port at Ramayapatnam instead of at Dugarajapatnam, the Visakhapatnam- Chennai Industrial Corridor, tax concessions due from the Centre, among others.

He also explained the issues such as pending dues of the Polavaram project, AP greenfield crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex, Kadapa steel plant, need for development of the Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports as international airports.

Mr. Sameer Sharma also put forth the pending issues relating to Schedule IX and X of the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014. He urged the Central government to take necessary steps regarding AP Heavy Machinery Engineering Limited, a subsidiary of the Singareni Collieries. Refund of tax dues as per Section 50 and 51 of the Act and division of AP Bhavan in New Delhi were some of the other issues he wanted the Central Government to address.

Both the Chief Secretaries discussed subjects that were not listed in any of the sections of the Reorganization Act. The issues included division of cash balance, bank deposits, dues from Discoms of Telangana to A.P., among others. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that the total dues to be received from A.P. was to the tune of ₹12,111 crore. Moreover, the AP utilities had filed a case in the High Court, and the Telangana government was firm that the case be withdrawn so that the amounts could be settled.

The A.P. government had said the dues payable by TS-Genco to its power utilities were ₹3,442 crore.