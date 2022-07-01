Andhra Pradesh: highlight welfare programmes, Ministers tells YSRCP activists

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyalanaidu and Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana asked party leaders and activists to highlight Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flagship programmes and win the hearts of people. After completion of constituency-level plenaries, the YSR Congress Party organised district-level plenary in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mutyalanaidu said that all sections of the society were with YSRCP and Opposition parties would face music again in 2024 general elections. Mr. Satyanarayana said that TDP and the Opposition parties were unable to digest the image of YSRCP in the State. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP MLAs and MLCs were present in the meeting.