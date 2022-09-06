Andhra Pradesh: High-end camera thief nabbed by Bapatla police

Dara Vijay Paul Raj had stolen equipment worth ₹12 lakh

The Bapatla police nabbed a man accused of stealing cameras and expensive lenses after masquerading as a photographer.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that the accused, identified as Dara Vijay Paul Raj, stole cameras and lenses, altogether worth ₹12 lakh, at Vodarevu beach near Chirala. Police launched a hunt for him after a complaint was lodged by Sk. Subhani of Guntur.

“The accused would masquerade as a wedding photographer and would take cameras on rent. On May 19, the accused went to a shop in Guntur and asked for cameras. The owner too accompanied the accused in a car. However, at Vodarevu, the accused misled the complainant by asking him to alight from the car and get a water bottle. As soon as he did so, the accused sped away in the car,” police said.

“The accused and of late had begun facing financial problems. To earn easy money, he hatched a plan to steal cameras and sell them. He had left his phone number behind with which he contacted the complainant. Using call data records, we traced his whereabouts and arrested him from Krishna district,” said Mr. Jindal.

Police seized several high-end cameras and lenses from the accused’s possession.

The SP appreciated the efforts of Inspector of Police, Chirala, A. Mallikarjuna Rao and his staff for their efforts in nabbing the accused.