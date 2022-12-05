Andhra Pradesh High Court will be built atop Jagannatha Gutta hillock in Kurnool, says Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

December 05, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ministers heap praises on three-capital initiative and highlight the necessity of establishing the judicial capital in Kurnool at Rayalaseema Garjana; they take pot shots at Naidu for opposing the move

Ramesh Susarla

The Andhra Pradesh High Court will be built atop of the Jagannatha Gutta hillock in Kurnool, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy announced at the Rayalaseema Garjana organised by the Lawyers and Students Joint Action Committee (JAC) at the STBC Degree College here on December 5 (Monday).

The programme was organised with the support of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to the promote the State government’s plan of decentralised development by setting up three capitals in the State.

Several Ministers heaped praises on the three-capital initiative of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while highlighting the necessity of establishing the judicial capital in Kurnool and shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the city. They also took pot shots at TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for opposing the move. However, none spoke about the government’s intent on the completion of the irrigation projects. 

“We are committed to the ideas envisioned in the Sri Bagh Pact, 1937, by bringing the judicial capital to Kurnool and establishing the National Law University here. But, Mr. Naidu does not want the Andhra Pradesh High Court to come here,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

The Finance Minister questioned Mr. Naidu about the incomplete Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, blaming meager allocation of fund for it during the TDP regime, and lack of bringing road projects or industries to Rayalaseema districts.

“Be it Justice Srikrishna Committee, Sivaramakrishnan Committee or the A.P. Reorganisation Act, all advocate decentralised development. It is also in line with the agreements made during the Sri Bagh Pact, Gentleman’s Agreement and the Six-point formula. Hence, the YSRCP government has decided to shift the High Court to Kurnool and setting up the judicial capital here,” he said.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Usha Sricharan and G. Jayaram reiterated the commitment of government to ‘developing Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool on equal level’.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy termed Mr. Naidu as ‘Rayalaseema Drohi’ (traitor of Rayalaseema) and thanked the people for supporting the YSRCP government by attending the Rayalaseema Garjana in large numbers.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, MLAs Hafeez Khan, Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and others also spoke during the programme. In all 26 Ministers, MPs and MLAs from Rayalseema districts took part in the meeting.

Crossword+

