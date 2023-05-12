HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: High Court verdict on G.O. No. 1 a slap in government’s face, says TDP

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has safeguarded the democratic values, says TDP leader Md. Nazeer  

May 12, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary Md. Nazeer has hailed the judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in striking down G.O. No. 1 issued by the YSR Congress Party government banning rallies and public meetings on roads.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Nazeer said that the High Court had safeguarded the democratic values.

He alleged that G.O. No. 1 was issued to trample on the rights of the people and to stifle the voice of the opposition parties. Describing it as a “slap in the face of the government,” he hoped that it would respect democratic values hereafter.

Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) State president M.V. Pranav Gopal described the verdict as a “victory of democracy.”

In a statement, he alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had issued the G.O. to silence the voice of the opposition parties.

