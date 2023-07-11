HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh High Court to hear R-5 Zone matters daily from July 17 

July 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh High Court has adjourned the capital-related cases by eight weeks.

Andhra Pradesh High Court has adjourned the capital-related cases by eight weeks. | Photo Credit: File photo

A full Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justices D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Ravinath Tilhari has decided to hear the matters related to the R-5 zone in Amaravati on a daily basis from Monday (July 17). 

The ‘three capitals’ batch matters and the contempt cases thereof and petitions that challenged the validity of R-5 Zone and allotment of house sites measuring a cent each to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) were listed before the Bench on July 11 (Tuesday), when they chose to deal with the R-5 Zone matters separately and adjourned capital-related cases by eight weeks. 

Advocate-General (A-G) S. Sriram and additional A-G P. Sudhakar Reddy represented the State while senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao put forth the arguments on behalf of the petitioners. 

Mr. Muralidhar Rao maintained that the allotment of one cent lands in the R-5 Zone is violative of the Land Pooling Scheme Rules and Board of Revenue Standing Orders. 

