Andhra Pradesh High Court tells APCRDA to file counter on payment of annuity to farmers by September 12

The latest tranche of the annuity was due by the May-end but it has not been paid so far, says advocate representing the petitioners

September 04, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 4 (Monday) heard a petition filed by Amaravati Rajadhani Sameekarana Rythu Samakhya and Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi pertaining to the non-payment of annuity to the beneficiaries of Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in Amaravati. The matter has been posted to September 12 for further hearing after the government pleader concerned told the court that instructions would be sought from the respondents.

The High Court asked the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to file the counter on the payment of annuity to farmers by September 12.

The petitioners contended that the APCRDA had committed several defaults in making the annuity payments since 2014, forcing the farmers to approach the High Court at the time of every such default. 

Senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao said that the latest tranche of the annuity was due by the May-end but it had not been paid so far. He prayed to the court for a direction to APCRDA and other respondents to pay annuity as per pending bills along with interest at the rate of 24 % per annum and to pay exemplary damages to each one of the aggrieved farmers. 

