Andhra Pradesh High Court takes up the matter of criminal cases pending against MPs & MLAs, adjourns it to December 27 

The court took cognisance of the matter suo moto following a recent direction from the Supreme Court to High Courts to evolve a mechanism for effective monitoring and expeditious trial of cases involving the MPs and MLAs.

December 11, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building. File

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) comprising Justices U. Durga Prasad Rao and Kiranmayee Mandava on December 11 inquired into the criminal cases pending against the Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). 

The court took cognisance of the matter suo moto following a recent direction from the Supreme Court to High Courts to evolve a mechanism for effective monitoring and expeditious trial of cases involving the MPs and MLAs.

Taking up the matter, the Bench called for information from the special court in Vijayawada dealing with criminal cases pending against the MPs and MLAs in order to proceed about it. 

Advocate General S. Sriram pointed out that the High Court could appoint an amicus curiae as per the Supreme Court order. 

The judges then said they would consider appointing an amicus curiae after securing information from the special court in Vijayawada, and posted the matter for further hearing on December 27.

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / crime, law and justice

