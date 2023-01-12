Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends G.O. No.1, which bans public meetings on roads, till January 23

January 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices Battu Devanand and V.R.K. Krupa Sagar, on Thursday suspended G.O. Rt. No.1 till January 23 while disposing of a PIL filed by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna.

The case was posted to January 20 for further hearing.

In the petition, Mr. Ramakrishna said Section 30(2) of the Police Act of 1861 was only regulatory in nature, and it did not confer any blanket power to the police to stifle any democratic dissent of the people, whereas the impugned G.O. sought to impose a sweeping ban on giving permission for organising meetings on public roads.

“The G.O. is therefore in violation of Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution,” he alleged. The petitioner was represented by advocate N. Ashwani Kumar.

Appearing for the State, Advocate-General S. Sriram initially opposed the grant of lunch motion, saying it was a case of ‘Bench hunting’ by a political party, and that it (the Bench) was wrong in taking up the matter as it was contrary to the roster.

As per the roster, no policy and administrative matters could be dealt with during the vacation (Sankranti), which was on till January 17.

The Advocate-General went on to insist that any order passed by the Bench would be ‘coram non-judice’ (meaning ‘before a Judge not competent, or without jurisdiction’), therefore, unenforceable. He said he would not enter into the merits without bringing to the court’s notice the abuse of process.

The interim order to suspend the G.O. came as a temporary relief for the opposition parties, which saw in it a conspiracy to stop them from reaching out to the masses, on the pretext that curbs were imposed on grounds of public safety.

The G.O. was issued on January 2, 2023, with the stated objective of preventing the recurrence of incidents such as the stampedes that had taken place during TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting at Kandukur in Nellore district and at a private event in which a total 11 persons died.