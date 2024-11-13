ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh High Court strikes down PIL seeking to restrain police from taking action on ‘abusive content on social media’

Published - November 13, 2024 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh High Court refused to issue blanket orders restraining the police from registering cases against persons posting abusive content on social media platforms, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a journalist on Wednesday.

The judges observed that it was unfortunate that even the judiciary was not spared in this regard, and said the police could not be faulted for doing their bounden duty. Those aggrieved by the cases were free to directly approach the court but cannot expect it to interfere in the action which the police were supposed to take as per law, the court said.

Posting derogatory messages on social media was inexcusable, the judges insisted, and said the PIL should not have been filed seeking the aforementioned directions.

Meanwhile, the High Court posted the hearing of a writ petition that sought the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Loyayukta to be located in Amaravati after three months.

The government pleader informed the court that both the SHRC and the office of the Lokayukta, which are currently functioning from Kurnool, would be shifted to Amaravati by duly amending the relevant Acts.

