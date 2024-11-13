 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh High Court strikes down PIL seeking to restrain police from taking action on ‘abusive content on social media’

Published - November 13, 2024 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh High Court refused to issue blanket orders restraining the police from registering cases against persons posting abusive content on social media platforms, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a journalist on Wednesday.

The judges observed that it was unfortunate that even the judiciary was not spared in this regard, and said the police could not be faulted for doing their bounden duty. Those aggrieved by the cases were free to directly approach the court but cannot expect it to interfere in the action which the police were supposed to take as per law, the court said.

Posting derogatory messages on social media was inexcusable, the judges insisted, and said the PIL should not have been filed seeking the aforementioned directions.

Meanwhile, the High Court posted the hearing of a writ petition that sought the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Loyayukta to be located in Amaravati after three months.

The government pleader informed the court that both the SHRC and the office of the Lokayukta, which are currently functioning from Kurnool, would be shifted to Amaravati by duly amending the relevant Acts.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / judiciary (system of justice) / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.