Andhra Pradesh High Court stays show-cause notice issued to Govt. Employees’ Association

February 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has imposed a stay on the show-cause notice issued to the Government Employees’ Association (GEA) for allegedly violating the A.P. Civil Services (Recognition of Service Associations) Rules, 2001.

While pronouncing the interim order on February 15 (Wednesday), Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari directed the government pleader (general administration) Maheswara Reddy, who was present along with the petitioner’s counsel P.V.G. Umesh Chandra, to file a counter in three weeks.

The Judge observed that the impugned notice was in violation of the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution and No.3 (2) of the rules as contended by the petitioner K.R. Suryanarayana (GEA president).

‘Premediated’

The Judge said he was satisfied that the notice was an “invasion” of the freedom of right of the petitioner, and upheld that the writ petition filed by Mr. Suryanarayana was basically maintainable as the show-cause notice was premeditated as pointed out by senior advocate Y.V. Ravi Prasad, who cited Siemens Ltd. V/s State of Maharashtra, Union of India v. Vicco Laboratories and some other cases to buttress his arguments favouring the GEA.

While making the above observations, the court restrained the government from taking further action in pursuance of the said notice, and posted the matter to March 23 for further hearing.

Certain statements made by the president and some office-bearers of the GEA with regard to the “delayed payment of salaries, pensions and other benefits” had drawn flak from the government, which eventually issued the notice asking why the GEA’s recognition should not be withdrawn.

Mr. Suryanarayana challenged the notice, saying that it was illegal and the employees sought the Governor’s intervention only after exhausting all options, which included making appeals to the Chief Secretary to solve the problem.