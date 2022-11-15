Andhra Pradesh High Court sounds caution on fabricated circular and appointment letters

November 15, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh High Court has lodged a report on ‘fabricated circular and appointment letters’ at the Thullur Police Station.

Registrar of High Court Alaparti Giridhar, on November 15 (Tuesday), said that a fabricated circular, an appointment letter with a forged signature of the former Registrar (Administration) of the High Court is being circulated. “No circular or appointment letter was issued by the High Court,” said the Registrar.

“The High Court lodged a report at Thullur Police station to produce the offenders in the court of Justice and to take legal action. The High court has advised the aspirants to not believe the statements of fraudsters regarding jobs which includes referring of Judges’ names, collection of money, influence on recruitment process and etc. It has also ordered the Police Department to take stringent action against the concerned,“ he said.

The High Court advised people to be wary of fraudsters promising jobs in lieu of money. The High Court said that there was a chance of prosecution in case of any fraudulent posting letters, notifications, or spreading of false news and etc. It has advised the aspirants to visit the official website https://hc.ap.nic.in for information pertaining to recruitment, date and place of examinations, results and etc., a release said.

