Andhra Pradesh High Court sounds caution on fabricated circular and appointment letters

November 15, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A report has been lodged at Thullur Police Station, says Registrar

G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has advised people to be wary of fraudsters promising jobs in lieu of money. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Andhra Pradesh High Court has lodged a report on ‘fabricated circular and appointment letters’ at the Thullur Police Station. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrar of High Court Alaparti Giridhar, on November 15 (Tuesday), said that a fabricated circular, an appointment letter with a forged signature of the former Registrar (Administration) of the High Court is being circulated. “No circular or appointment letter was issued by the High Court,” said the Registrar.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

“The High Court lodged a report at Thullur Police station to produce the offenders in the court of Justice and to take legal action. The High court has advised the aspirants to not believe the statements of fraudsters regarding jobs which includes referring of Judges’ names, collection of money, influence on recruitment process and etc. It has also ordered the Police Department to take stringent action against the concerned,“  he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The High Court advised people to be wary of fraudsters promising jobs in lieu of money. The High Court said that there was a chance of prosecution in case of any fraudulent posting letters, notifications, or spreading of false news and etc. It has advised the aspirants to visit the official website https://hc.ap.nic.in for information pertaining to recruitment, date and place of examinations, results and etc., a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US