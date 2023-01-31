Andhra Pradesh High Court restrains State government from taking final decision on show-cause notice to employees’ association

January 31, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A single-Judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, on Tuesday restrained the government from taking a final decision on the show-cause notice issued to the Government Employees’ Association (GEA) for allegedly violating the A.P. Civil Services (Recognition of Service Associations) Rules, 2001, till the delivery of its orders.

Justice Ravi Nath kept the judgment in reserve while disposing of a petition filed by GEA president K.R. Suryanarayana against the impugned notice, wherein the association was asked to show cause why its recognition should not be withdrawn for allegedly making defamatory statements against the government with regard to delayed payment of salaries, pensions and other benefits, and for submitting a representation in that regard to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Government Pleader (General Administration) Maheswara Reddy represented the State government, while senior counsel Y.V. Ravi Prasad and advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra appeared for the petitioner (GEA).

In the writ petition, Mr. Suryanarayana stated that the GEA had submitted several representations to the Chief Secretary and other competent authorities requesting them to make timely payment of salaries, pensions and other benefits, but to no avail as their pleas went unheeded.

It was only as a last resort that the GEA had met the Governor, and appealed to him to come to the employees’ rescue.

“The show-cause notice is a mere symbolic exercise, and it amounts to victimising the petitioner and his association for submitting a representation to the titular head of the State, seeking his intervention to redress the employees’ legitimate grievances,” Mr. Suryanarayana added.