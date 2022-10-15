Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court restrains State from interfering in Ahobilam temple affairs

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has declared that the State has no authority, jurisdiction, or entitlement under the law to appoint an Executive Officer for the Sri Ahobila Mutt Parampara Aadheena Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (Ahobilam Mutt Temple) in Nandyal district.

Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, passing an order in the writ petition (PIL) on October 13, said that the temple was an inseparable part of Ahobilam Mutt and appointing an Executive Officer for the temple is violative of Article 26 (d) of the Constitution as the same affects Jeeyars’/Mathadipathis’ right of administration. 

The successive Jeeyars are the trustees of the Ahobilam Devasthanam, and since the government cannot appoint an Executive Officer for the Ahobilam Mutt, it has no power to appoint an Executive Officer for the Ahobilam Temple too, the High Court said.


