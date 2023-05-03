Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves judgment on provision of house sites in R-5 zone of Amaravati

May 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its judgment on the provision of house sites for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) irrespective of their native districts in the R-5 Zone in Amaravati under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

The High Court on May 3 (Wednesday) completed the hearing of a batch of writ petitions filed by farmers belonging to the capital region against the validity of the impugned G.O. Ms. No. 45 dated March 31, 2023.

The farmers questioned the legality of the G.O. which was issued in pursuance of number 6.5.3 of Amaravati Land Allotment Regulations, 2017 for handing over 550.65 acres and 583.93 acres to the Collectors of Guntur and NTR districts respectively for the stated purpose, pending finalisation of the reserve price and receipt of payments.

The aggrieved farmers contended that the proposed scheme was in violation of the relevant provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital City Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2015 and Articles 14, 19, 21 & 197 of the Constitution. They alleged that the government had unilaterally amended the Amaravati Master Plan and zoning regulations in spite of an earlier order by the High Court not to change them.

