Andhra Pradesh: High Court refuses to grant interim relief to Amaravati farmers on allotment of house sites in R-5 zone

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday refused to grant interim relief to the farmers in the case related to allotment of house sites to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the R-5 zone in Amaravati, saying that it would be in violation of judicial propriety as long as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, and the interpretation of its order dated November 28, 2022 was involved in it.

With that observation, the High Court dismissed all the interlocutory applications, but said the implementation of the impugned G.O. Ms .No.45, and the consequent allotment of house sites, shall be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions pending in Supreme Court.

The farmers had earlier filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court aggrieved by the High Court turning down their plea for interim relief in the case, which was what the High Court cited in its latest order.

‘Violation of CRDA Act’

The High Court was disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by the farmers against the allotment of house sites in 1,134.58 acres to the EWS from across the State in the R-5 zone, which, they insisted, was in violation of the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014, and that the State sought to disturb the prevailing status quo in an attempt to outreach the binding judgment of the full Bench of the High Court dated March 3, 2022, in the three capitals case filed by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi.

In its order dated May 5, 2023, the High Court said the petitioners did not have a direct involvement in the area where the government proposed to allot house sites to the EWS as it (the said area) was reserved for Electronic City, which was one of the nine thematic cities, and the issue as to whether those cities would remain intact for the development of the capital was pending before the apex court.

While delivering its verdict, the High Court took due note of the farmers’ contention that the allotment of house sites would permanently alter the character of the land pooled for the development of Amaravati, and it would create an irreversible situation.

The High Court also mentioned, among other things, the State’s basic argument that no zone for EWS was created despite there being a statutory mandate under Section 53(1)(d) of the APCRDA Act, read with the relevant provisions of the A.P. Capital City Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2015.