Andhra Pradesh High Court pulls up four IAS officers for not following its order

Justice B. Devanand of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at four IAS officers — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, M. Girija Shankar, Y. Srilakshmi and G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar — who appeared in person before him, for not complying with an order passed by him earlier against the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) and village secretariats on the premises of government schools.

During the hearing on a suo motu case registered against the senior government officials for not following his order, the Judge said such facilities on school premises would disturb the peaceful environment required by students and wondered if they knew the consequences of their inaction in the matter.

Justice Devanand had ordered that RBKs, offices of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department and other such government buildings should not be constructed on the premises of schools, while hearing a petition that challenged one such move at a government school in Kurnool district. After Monday's hearing, the matter has been posted for August 31.