Andhra Pradesh High Court posts Rushikonda hillock case to July 3

June 14, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Division Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court says it will look into the expert committee report before the next hearing.

Division Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court says it will look into the expert committee report before the next hearing. | Photo Credit: File photo

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by comprising Chief Justice A.V. Sesha Sai and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao on June 14 (Wednesday) posted the hearing of the Rushikonda hillock case to July 3 even as the advocates for petitioners alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) was going ahead with the construction activity while the case got repeatedly adjourned.

They said that there were also contempt petitions which the court ought to examine. 

The government pleader concerned said the court did not feel the necessity so far to impose a stay on the proposed development of the luxurious retreat on the hillock. 

Taking note of the fact that the expert committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had submitted its findings on the alleged violations and both the parties to the dispute filed their objections, the Chief Justice put off the case to July 3.

He said that he would look into the report of the expert committee before that date and the pleadings made by the parties.

