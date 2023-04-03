ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh High Court posts Amaravati R-5 Zone case for hearing by a full Bench to April 4

April 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Writ petitions have challenged the proposed allotment of 1,135 acres in Amaravati for the housing for the weaker sections

V Raghavendra
A view of Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: File photo

A single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice C. Manavendranath Roy posted the writ petitions that challenged the proposed allotment of 1,135 acres in Amaravati for the housing for the weaker sections before a full Bench on April 4. 

In their petitions, K. Rajesh and U. Sivaiah, who own lands at Inavolu and Kuragallu, questioned the validity of G.O. Ms.No. 45 issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on March 31, 2023, by insisting that the allotment of house sites in two parcels measuring about 552 acres and 583 acres under the ‘Navaratnalu–Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme in Amaravati is in violation of the relevant provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital City Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2015 and Articles 14, 19, 21 & 197 of the Constitution. 

The petitioners contended that the government had unilaterally amended the Amaravati Master Plan and zoning regulations, despite an order by the High Court not to change them to facilitate the creation of the Affordable/EWS Housing (R-5) Zone. 

The government proceeded with it without conducting Gram Sabhas and inviting the views and objections of all stakeholders, senior advocate B. Adinarayana Rao argued on behalf of the petitioners.

He added that the impugned G.O. paved the way for alteration of the nature of the lands, causing an irreparable loss and the proposal was against the basic objectives of the CRDA which mainly include using the lands given under LPS for the development of capital city.

