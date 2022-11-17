Andhra Pradesh High Court orders release of five BS-III vehicles confiscated by RTA

November 17, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an order to Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials of Anantapur and the Station House Officers of Anantapur and Tadipatri police stations to release five (tippers) of the 154 vehicles that were seized in February 2020 on charges of registering BS-III vehicles as BS-IV vehicles by submitting fake documents.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (Anantapur) N. Sivarama Prasad said that the department officials and the SHOs of Anantapur I-Town, Tadipatri Town, and Tadipatri Rural police stations would follow the procedure precribed by the High Court for scrapping the vehicles and releasing them to their respective owners for disposal.

The court passed a common order after hearing a batch of writ petitions filed in August 2021, directing the police and RTA officials to secure the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicles and scrap them in the presence of the petitioners. The court also ordered that the video of the entire proceeding must be recorded and it should be submitted to the trial court in Anantapur in lieu of the material evidence in the original case in the seizing the BS-III vehicles.

The petitioners had submitted before the High Court that they had unknowingly purchased the vehicles with fake BS-certificate from Jatadhara Industries and C. Gopala Reddy and Co., which is related to Tadipatri Municipal Chairperson J.C. Prabahakar Reddy’s family.

The court allowed the petitioners to sell the vehicles as scrap and recover some amount to financially help them as ‘it was not their mistake’ in the original case of registering BS-III vehicles as BS-IV vehicles. All 154 vehicles were registered in Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, and other places and those were confiscated in 2020.