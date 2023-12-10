Andhra Pradesh High Court orders no third party interest in 12-acre land given for old-age home and orphanage in Visakhapatnam

December 10, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) ordered that no third party interest should be created in the 12-acre land parcel (or the properties therein) at Yendada village in Visakhapatnam rural mandal that was alienated by the district administration to Hayagriva Farms & Developers for the construction of an old-age home and orphanage, till the government takes a decision in that regard.

A Division Bench of the HC was dealing with a PIL filed against the alleged use of the land for purposes other than the one which it is meant for, last week. The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 31, 2024.

The District Collector had in the first round of litigation issued a notice that led to the cancellation of the sale deed but it again became a subject matter of challenge. The order of a single judge was then modified to the extent that the issues with regard to whether there can be a clog on a property, post the execution of a sale deed is to be decided in appropriate proceedings.