ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh High Court issues directions on Land Titling Act

January 04, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao said they would decide on the validity of various provisions of the impugned Act and posted the matter in the first week of February.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building, in Amaravati. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Dealing with a batch of writ petitions that challenged the legality of Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022, the High Court issued an interim order on January 3 directing the civil courts to continue hearing the pending disputes related to immovable properties but did not grant an interim stay as reported in these columns. 

A division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao said they would decide on the validity of various provisions of the impugned Act and posted the matter in the first week of February.

The All India Lawyers’ Union State unit, a committee of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool District Bar Association filed the petitions on the ground that the Land Titling Act would result in an increase in property disputes and is in violation of some articles of the Constitution, the Indian Succession Act of 1925 and relevant Supreme Court guidelines. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US