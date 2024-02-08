GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to accused in ‘Kodi-Kathi’ case

The accused, Srinivasa Rao, had allegedly attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy, then leader of the Opposition, with a knife used in rooster fights at the Visakhapatnam airport in October 2018; the High Court says the act of the accused neither caused nor was likely to cause grievous hurt or death, and that the trial had been delayed without the petitioner’s fault

February 08, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
J. Srinivasa Rao being taken to court after medical examination at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on October 26, 2018.

J. Srinivasa Rao being taken to court after medical examination at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on October 26, 2018. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices U. Durga Prasad Rao and Kiranmayee Mandava, on February 8 granted bail to Janepalli Srinivasa Rao in the Kodi-Kathi case, wherein he allegedly attacked Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, then Leader of the Opposition, with a knife used in rooster fights at the Visakhapatnam airport in October 2018.

The NIA Court in Visakhapatnam had on September 22 last dismissed Srinivas Rao’s bail plea, which he challenged in the High Court in October and got bail now subject to the following conditions: he should execute a personal bond for ₹25,000 with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court, mark his appearance before the SHO of Mummidivaram police station between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Sunday until further orders, and refrain from giving any statements to the print and electronic media.

The court said it was satisfied that the violence allegedly committed by Srinivasa Rao neither caused nor was likely to cause grievous hurt or death, by saying that the petitioner rightly pointed out that “mere using of the device, substance or weapon and committing the act of violence is not the be all and end all of the offense under Section 3A (of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982) unless such violence is likely to cause grievous hurt or death of any person, which is not the case in the present instance.”

More importantly, the court said, irrespective of the fact that the request of the victim (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) for the appointment of an advocate commissioner for recording his evidence through videoconference was pending consideration and it (the High Court) granted interim stay on all proceedings following the dismissal of his criminal miscellaneous petition for a further investigation in the matter, the trial was being delayed without the petitioner’s fault.

It may be noted that the attack had taken place on October 25, 2018, and keeping in view the gravity of the alleged offence, the Central government had directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by the airport security officer.

Accordingly, the NIA then took over the investigation and re-registered the aforementioned crime as a case under Section 307 of the IPC and Section 3A(1)(a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. It (the NIA) had reached the conclusion that there was no criminal conspiracy and no person other than Srinivasa Rao had a role in it, and he was not associated with any political party.

Andhra Pradesh / court administration / investigation / state politics

