Andhra Pradesh High Court grants anticipatory bail to APSSDC former deputy CEO in ‘skill development scam’

April 19, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The bail comes with the rider that Aparna Upadhyayula should cooperate in the investigation being done by CID once in a fortnight till the charge-sheet is filed

V Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: File photo

A single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy on April 19 on (Wednesday) granted anticipatory bail to Aparna Upadhyayula, former Deputy CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in the ‘skill development scam’. 

She, along with her husband G.V.S. Bhaskar Prasad, a project head in the APSSDC, had allegedly played a key role in the diversion of APSSDC funds by being a part of the conspiracy that resulted in the large-scale misappropriation of public funds. 

They are accused of manipulating the MoUs signed by the Andhra Pradesh government, the APSSDC and Siemens Industry Software India Private Limited to establish two Siemens Centres of Excellence, technical skill development institutions and skill development centres in different clusters. 

Two other companies—Design Tech Systems Private Limited and Skiller Enterprises Private Limited—are said to be involved in the misappropriation of funds to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. 

In his order, Justice Sreenivasa Reddy observed that when the main accused to whom specific acts have been attributed were released on bail, it was a fit case to concede the petitioner’s plea for anticipatory bail, which comes with the rider that she should cooperate in the investigation being done by CID once in a fortnight till the charge-sheet is filed.

