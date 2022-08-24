Andhra Pradesh: High Court extends MLC’s bail up to September 5

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 24, 2022 19:04 IST

A single-Judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, conceded MLC Anantha Satya Uday Bhaskar’s plea for extension of his interim bail granted by a SC&ST Special Court in Rajahmundry up to September 5.

Bhaskar, who had been accused of murdering his former driver V. Subramanyam in May 2022, was given an interim bail for three days by the special court to enable him to perform the rites of his mother.

He had filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court on Tuesday seeking extension of the bail, which was permitted by the Judge on compassionate grounds.

Bhaskar is on judicial remand at the central jail in Rajahmundry.

