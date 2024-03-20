ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses PIL seeking Hyderabad as common capital of A.P. and TS till 2034

March 20, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: File photo

A division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and comprising Justice R. Raghunandan Rao dismissed a PIL filed by Narapareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy, a social worker from Nellore district, seeking directions to the Central government to declare Hyderabad as the common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for an extended period of ten years i.e. till 2034. The court said the matter was beyond its purview, hence it could not decide on the petition, saying that directing the Parliament to make the laws or to amend them was not within its powers.  

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy sought the enforcement of the provisions of A.P. Reorganisation Act with regard to the apportionment of assets and liabilities (Section 47) as well as companies/corporations (Sections 53 and 68) within 10 years from the appointed date (June 2, 2014) for which Hyderabad was made the common capital and to consequently make laws for extending Greater Hyderabad city as the common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana up to the year 2034 till the said apportionment is completed. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US