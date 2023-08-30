HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh High Court directs TTD to take steps for safety of trekking pilgrims

August 30, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and comprising Justice A.V. Sesha Sai directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Forest Department to take necessary measures for the safety of pilgrims reaching the hill shrine through the footpath from Alipiri.

Also, the Bench called for information from TTD on the steps taken in the wake of the death of six -year-old girl Lakshita in a leopard attack, and posted the case for further hearing after three weeks.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by BJP leader and TTD Trust Board former member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy in public interest for the erection of a 10-feet high iron fence wherever required on both sides of the footpath to prevent the entry of wild animals, and payment of a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of Lakshita who was mauled to death by a leopard on August 11, 2023. 

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Y. Balaji argued that the TTD was negligent in ensuring the safety of pilgrims trekking up the hill, and said the proposal to give them sticks to ward off likely attacks by wild animals was ridiculous.

He argued that the government had apparently tried to escape from its responsibility for the girl’s death by paying just ₹15 lakh, and insisted that it should take the matter seriously as the lives of pilgrims was in danger. 

The 10-km-long footpath, having 3,550 steps, provides a scope for the entry of wild animals as it meanders through a thick forest, he noted.

