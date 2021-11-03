Andhra Pradesh High Court directs SVU to file counter on illegal affiliations in three weeks

VIJAYAWADA:

A journalist contended in a PIL that SVU provided affiliations to the unqualified colleges in violation of Rule 9(1) of the SVU Statute, UGC Regulations, 2018.

A division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and B. Krishna Mohan directed Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) in Tirupati to make clear its position on the charge that it gave affiliations to 134 unqualified private colleges in Chittoor district, by filing an affidavit in three weeks.

The petitioner B. Doraswamy, a journalist based in Nallepalli village of Chittoor district, contended in a PIL that SVU provided affiliations to the unqualified colleges in violation of Rule 9(1) of the SVU Statute, UGC Regulations, 2018 and G.O Ms.No.14 dated February 13, 2019.

Appearing on his behalf, advocate J. Sravan Kumar said the matter warranted the constitution of a special investigation team to find out whether the SVU committed the massive irregularity purportedly under pressure from some political bigwigs.

Consequent to the grant of illegal affiliations, the colleges gained undue advantage of fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena schemes apart from lacking the required infrastructure.

The powers of the university’s standing committee for affiliations and the executive council were thwarted due to the inaction of the respondents namely the government’s principal secretary (higher education), SVU registrar, the vigilance commissioner of A.P. and additional DGP (CB-CID), the petitioner claimed.