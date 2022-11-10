Andhra Pradesh High Court directs government to file counter in plea against G.O. 123

The Sarpanch of Pulletikurru alleges that the G.O. seeks to infringe on the sarpanches’ rights in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 22:25 IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Principal Secretaries of the departments of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and Finance to file counters on the issuance of G.O Rt. No. 123 (dated August 17, 2022) in four weeks during the hearing of a writ petition filed by B. Santhi, sarpanch of Pulletikurru of Ambajipeta mandal in Konaseema district.

Ms. Santhi challenged the G.O. as it allegedly sought to confer rights on the MLAs, MPDOs / Municipal Commissioners and village secretaries in the activities carried out under the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme without the involvement of the sarpanches and ward members concerned, and devoid of any reference to the Grama Sabha resolutions that were mandated under G.O. Ms No. 791 (dated November 7, 2013).

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate J. Sravan Kumar said the impugned G.O. (No.123) was tantamount to excessive delegation of powers, and was against the statutory framework of the A.P. Panchayat Raj Act, 1994.

