Andhra Pradesh High Court clears deck for filling 560 Anganwadi supervisor posts

November 23, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has vacated a stay imposed by it on the process of recruitment of 560 Anganwadi supervisors after hearing a batch of petitions filed by some candidates who failed in the interviews. With the stay gone, the line is now clear for the government to appoint the qualified candidates.

The government conducted the written test in Eluru, Kurnool, Ongole and Visakhapatnam zones on September 18 and invited the Anganwadi workers who passed it for interviews on a 1:2 ratio basis.

However, the court ordered that the recruitment should be kept on hold when a section of the candidates who failed to qualify in the interviews filed petitions alleging that there were several irregularities in the written examination and interviews, which resulted in injustice to them.

Advocate N. Srinivasa Rao appeared on behalf of the meritorious candidates.

After hearing both the sides, Justice G. Ramakrishna Prasad agreed with the argument of the successful candidates that the recruitment was in compliance with the G.O. Ms No.34 dated December 16, 2021 and said, therefore, there was no point in continuing the stay.

