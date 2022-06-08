Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC visits Tirumala temple

G.P. SHUKLA June 08, 2022

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and his family offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. File. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra accompanied by his wife and other family members on Wednesday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. The TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and the priests accorded him a traditional reception on his arrival at Mahadwaram (main entrance) of the temple and led him into the sanctum sanctorum where he stood in front of the main deity and paid his obeisances. The chief priest of the hill temple honoured him with ‘Sesha Vastram’ of the deity, while the authorities presented him with the laddu, memento and theertha prasadams after the customary Vedasirvachanams.



