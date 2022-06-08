Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC visits Tirumala temple
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and his family offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala
Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra accompanied by his wife and other family members on Wednesday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.
The TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and the priests accorded him a traditional reception on his arrival at Mahadwaram (main entrance) of the temple and led him into the sanctum sanctorum where he stood in front of the main deity and paid his obeisances.
The chief priest of the hill temple honoured him with ‘Sesha Vastram’ of the deity, while the authorities presented him with the laddu, memento and theertha prasadams after the customary Vedasirvachanams.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.