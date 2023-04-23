Andhra Pradesh: High Court Bench will be set up in Kurnool if TDP comes to power, says Lokesh

April 23, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KURNOOL

A Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court will be set up in Kurnool, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has promised lawyers.

A group of lawyers from different parts of Kurnool district met Mr. Lokesh at Kuppagallu of Adoni Assembly constituency during the Yuva Galam padayatra.

Interacting with them, Mr. Lokesh said, “We are not like Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his partymen, who lie and cheat people. While Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath says that the High Court will be set up in Vizag, the Chief Minister tells people that the High Court will be set up in Rayalaseema.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRCP government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the A.P. High Court would be located in Amaravati, Mr. Lokesh said.

“We do not have an evil idea of saying one thing in Kurnool and another in Delhi,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Did Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy allocate land for the High Court in Kurnool, or at least lay a single brick for construction of the buildings in the last four years, Mr. Lokesh questioned.

“The TDP’s policy is to have all administration at one place and decentralise development,” Mr. Lokesh said.

There was no use blaming the Judicial Department for pending cases without providing proper funds and infrastructure, he said.

“As soon as the TDP comes to power, we will allocate more funds and improve infrastructure. It is because of you (lawyers) that we have been able to stop the anarchy of the YSRCP government to some extent,” he said.