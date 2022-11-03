Andhra Pradesh High Court asks CID to place before it Patrudu’s case diary on November 4

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to place before it the case diary pertaining to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyana Patrudu by 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

Issuing the orders in this regard, Justice R. Raghunandana Rao asked the CID how IPC Section 467 (valuable security, will forgery) was applicable to a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) forgery case.

The court also sought to know why the former Minister was arrested when a preliminary investigation was already done.

The CID should produce a proper reason for the arrest, and the rules regarding the preliminary investigation.

Advocate V.V. Satish, citing a Supreme Court judgment, appealed to the court to grant bail to Mr. Patrudu. He said if the arrest was made without proper reasons, bail could be granted as per a SC judgment.

When the court questioned the need to arrest the TDP leader, Additional Solicitor General P. Sudhakar Reddy, representing the CID, said the CrPC empowered the CID to arrest anybody.

He also said that the NOC was also valuable security as the petitioners got benefits from it.

As per IPC Section 30, any document used to get right legally was a valuable security, he said.